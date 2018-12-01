Clear

Lawmakers considering stopgap spending measure ahead of government funding deadline

Lawmakers are considering taking up a one-week spending bill to avoid a partial government shutdown by Frida...

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 10:38 PM
Updated: Dec. 1, 2018 10:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Lawmakers are considering taking up a one-week spending bill to avoid a partial government shutdown by Friday, a move designed to put off a major showdown until after former President George H.W. Bush's funeral proceedings, according to a source briefed on the talks.

The lawmakers are waiting for President Donald Trump to weigh in on the idea once he leaves the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires. The idea comes as Congress will be out of session for part of the week because of the state funeral for Bush.

Government and public administration

Politics

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he is willing to extend the deadline for funding the federal government to avoid a government shutdown.

"If they [congressional leaders] come to talk about an extension because of President Bush's passing, I would absolutely consider it and probably give it," Trump said.

Congress is trying to come up with how to deal with Trump's call for $5 billion to fund the wall on the US-Mexico border. The Washington Post was the first to report the discussion on a possible temporary spending bill.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Tracking the chance for snow showers overnight. Cold air will wrap in behind an area of low pressure that will move through the area. We will likely see rain change to snow overnight. Accumulations are likely north of St. Joseph but we could see some on grassy surfaces in the St. Joseph area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events