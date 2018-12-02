Alec Baldwin's Trump returns with worries about the Mueller investigation

Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump returned to "Saturday Night Live" and he brought his worries over the Mueller investigation with him.

Baldwin's Trump found himself on a balcony in Argentina with first lady Melania Trump, played by Cecily Strong.

Celebrities Continents and regions Donald Trump Eastern Europe Europe Government and public administration Investigations Melania Trump Political Figures - US Politics Russia Russia meddling investigation Alec Baldwin Rudy Giuliani Kate McKinnon

"Melania, I'm having trouble sleeping," Baldwin said. "I keep having a nightmare that I'm walking through a forest of blood."

"No, no, that's just my Christmas decorations," Strong's Melania Trump responded, referring to the first lady's much talked about bright red Christmas trees that were put up in the White House.

The fake first lady then asked what was bothering Trump. The president responded that while he loved Argentina, the Mueller investigation was on his mind.

While Baldwin's Trump was concerned, Rudy Giuliani, played by Kate McKinnon appeared out of nowhere.

"I was hanging upside down under the balcony," McKinnon's Giuliani said.

Baldwin's Trump then asked what the latest was on the Mueller probe.

"The good news is that it's almost over," McKinnon's Giuliani said.

"And the bad news?" Baldwin's Trump asked.

"It's almost over," McKinnon's Giuliani said.

Baldwin's Trump then called his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, played by Ben Stiller. The real life Cohen pleaded guilty this week, saying he lied about Trump's knowledge of the proposed Trump Tower project in Moscow.

"I'm sad you're going to prison, Michael," Baldwin's Trump said. "You were like a son to me."

"Then why'd you make me do so much illegal stuff?" he responded.

"Because you were like a son to me," Baldwin's Trump responded.

And the final guests on the balcony with the fake Trump were a shirtless Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Fred Armisen).

The variety show mocked their handshake from earlier this week by having the two do multiple elaborate high fives and handshakes.

"You won't see me for awhile, Donny," the fake Putin said. "I prefer president's who don't get indicted."

They left Baldwin's Trump alone on the balcony, which led him to singing "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" from "Evita."

He and the others then said the show's classic opening line, "Live... from New York! It's Saturday night!"