NYPD found their lost ring in a drain. Now they're searching for the couple

First he got down on one knee, then he was sent scrambling on his hands and knees.New York police are...

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 5:28 AM
Updated: Dec. 2, 2018 5:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

First he got down on one knee, then he was sent scrambling on his hands and knees.

New York police are looking for a happy couple who were victims of an unhappy accident. The man popped the question in the middle of Times Square, police said, and then lost hold of the engagement ring.

"WANTED for dropping his fiancée's ring in Times Square! She said Yes- but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate," the NYPD News tweeted Saturday. " ... Officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple."

The video shows the man dropping down to the New York City street to try and rescue the ring. But no luck.

New York Police are now on the hunt for the couple. Not to take them downtown, but to bring them the ring they say officers fished out of the grate and cleaned up.

The NYPD is asking anyone who knows the couple to call 1-800-577-TIPS or direct message the NYPD Tips Twitter page.

