Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue their wedding festivities with Hindu ceremony

One day after marrying in a Christian ceremony, celebrity power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were c...

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 3:38 PM
Updated: Dec. 2, 2018 3:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One day after marrying in a Christian ceremony, celebrity power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were continuing their wedding festivities Sunday evening with a traditional Hindu ceremony.

The event was underway at the glitzy Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, in the Rajasthan state of northwestern India.

It was the fourth day of wedding festivities for the Indian actress, 36, and the American singer, 26, who announced their engagement in August.

In a traditional Hindu ceremony garlands of flowers are first exchanged. The bride and groom then take their vows around a holy fire while a priest performs the ceremony, which ends with the groom placing vermillion on the bride's forehead. The bride traditionally wears red.

On Saturday, Jonas posted photos of the couple enjoying the traditional Indian Mehendi ritual, where the bride applies henna on her hands as a sign of matrimony.

"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and culture. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so amazing," Jonas said Saturday on Instagram.

Chopra was dressed in a bright multi-colored Indian dress for the Saturday morning ritual. That evening saw a glittering event with dance and musical performances by friends and family, including the couple. The evening ended with a starry fireworks display.

"It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual ... and to see what each side had put together," Chopra posted on Instagram.

"And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laugher and love."

Among the wedding guests are celebrities and elites from the Indian film and business industry, including designer Ralph Lauren, billionaire Mukesh Ambani and "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, Nick's older brother. Turner attended Saturday's festivities in a traditional black Indian dress.

Chopra has been a star in her native country since winning the Miss World 2000 pageant and entering the Indian film industry, popularly called Bollywood, in the early 2000s. She crossed over to Hollywood in 2015 after bagging the role of an FBI recruit in ABC's "Quantico." Chopra also starred last year alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron in the "Baywatch" movie reboot.

Jonas found fame in a pop-rock musical group with his brothers in 2007 and has since acted on TV and in movies.

Chopra's friends and family held a bridal shower for her at Tiffany & Co in New York in October. Jonas spent Thanksgiving with Chopra's family in New Delhi.

