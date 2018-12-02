Clear

Politico: Harris will decide on 2020 run 'over the holiday'

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris said she will make a decision about a ...

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 3:38 PM
Updated: Dec. 2, 2018 3:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris said she will make a decision about a potential 2020 presidential bid during this year's holiday season, Politico reported Sunday.

"It will ultimately be a family decision," Harris, who represents California, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski at an event in San Francisco on Saturday, according to Politico. "And over the holiday, I will make that decision with my family."

Companies

Holidays and observances

Kamala Harris

Political Figures - US

Politico

Harris, who is in her first term as a senator, has been the subject of speculation as a potential contender for the White House since her ascendency to office in Washington.

When she won in 2016, she made history as both the first African-American woman to represent California in the Senate and as the first Indian-American senator in the country.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Tracking the chance for rain and snow throughout the day. Not expecting an all day event but there could be pockets of drizzle and some light snow on and off today. Not expecting widespread accumulation for the St. Joseph area. Could see up to an inch in far northwest Missouri. Highs today will be in the mid 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events