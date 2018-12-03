Clear
Number of unaccounted for in Camp Fire drops to 25

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 7:08 AM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 7:08 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The number of people still unaccounted for following the devastating Camp Fire in northern California has dropped to 25, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said.

The latest count is down from a one-time high of more than 1,000 people.

The death toll remained at 88 on Saturday, with no further remains found, the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

The Camp Fire burned through more than 153,000 acres in Butte County after it broke out November 8. It was contained November 25 after becoming the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.

The blaze decimated much of the town of Paradise and destroyed nearly 14,000 homes and more than 4,800 other buildings.

