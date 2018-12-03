1 dead, dozens injured in Arkansas bus crash

A bus crash early Monday killed one child and wounded 40 other people, most of them children, on Interstate 30 west of Benton, Arkansas State Police said.

The charter bus, which was carrying a youth football team home from a championship game it played over the weekend, was traveling from Texas to Memphis, Tennessee, when it left the road and turned over, police said.

The injured were transported to hospitals in Benton and in Little Rock, about 25 miles northeast of Benton.