Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

1 dead, dozens injured in Arkansas bus crash

One child is dead and dozens of people are injured after a bus carrying a youth football team crashed in Arkansas. Arkansas State Police's Bill Sadler explains what happened.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 6:59 AM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 7:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A bus crash early Monday killed one child and wounded 40 other people, most of them children, on Interstate 30 west of Benton, Arkansas State Police said.

The charter bus, which was carrying a youth football team home from a championship game it played over the weekend, was traveling from Texas to Memphis, Tennessee, when it left the road and turned over, police said.

The injured were transported to hospitals in Benton and in Little Rock, about 25 miles northeast of Benton.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Cameron
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
We are waking up on this Monday to some light snow accumulation on sidewalks & on grassy surfaces. It's bitterly cold out there in the lower to middle 20s, so bundle up and defrost your car as you are heading out the door. For Monday, we stay cloudy and cold with some lingering snow flurries. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events