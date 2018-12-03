A bus crash early Monday killed one child and wounded 40 other people, most of them children, on Interstate 30 west of Benton, Arkansas State Police said.
The charter bus, which was carrying a youth football team home from a championship game it played over the weekend, was traveling from Texas to Memphis, Tennessee, when it left the road and turned over, police said.
The injured were transported to hospitals in Benton and in Little Rock, about 25 miles northeast of Benton.
Related Content
- 1 dead, dozens injured in Arkansas bus crash
- 19 killed, dozens injured in Hong Kong bus crash
- 12 dead, 18 injured in Mexico tour bus crash
- Child killed when football team's bus crashes in Arkansas
- Dozens dead after school bus hit by airstrike
- Dozens injured in bus rollover crash involving University of Washington marching band
- 27 dead, dozens injured, in Baghdad double suicide bombing
- 9 injured in crash involving bus
- Milan train crash kills 3 and injures dozens
- Dozens injured after clubhouse floor collapses
Scroll for more content...