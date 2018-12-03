Mikaela Shiffrin clinches historic win as Lindsey Vonn delays retirement

She made her name as a slalom specialist but Mikaela Shiffrin won an historic super-G at Lake Louise Sunday to become the first skier to win races in all six World Cup disciplines.

The 23-year stormed to a first ever super-G title to clinch her 46th World Cup victory and move into fourth in the women's all-time list.

Only Switzerland's Vreni Schneider (55), Austria's Annemarie Moser-Proll (62) and US teammate Lindsey Vonn (82) have won more World Cup races on the women's circuit.

"It was one of my big goals to win in every discipline when I first started racing...one of those goals that you don't think you're ever going to achieve, and it's incredible," Shiffrin said.

In only her ninth career World Cup super-G start, Shiffrin took an aggressive line to beat Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel by 0.77 seconds with Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg third.

The technical specialist won her first World Cup downhill race in Lake Louise last season and has now triumphed in slalom, parallel slalom, giant slalom, super-G, downhill and alpine combined.

She also became the seventh woman to win in skiing's five different disciplines of downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom and combined.

Shiffrin, bidding for a third straight World Cup overall crown, has already won slalom races in Levi, Finland and Killington, Vermont this season.

She will be going for a fourth straight world slalom title at alpine skiing's biennial World Championships, in Are, Sweden in February.

'Huge blow'

Vonn, who is chasing Ingemar Stenmark's record of 86 World Cup wins, missed the race weekend at Lake Louise after injuring her knee in training last month.

On Friday she backtracked on her decision to retire at the end of the season with the announcement she will race at her favorite Lake Louise location in 2019.

The Canadian venue has been so successful for Vonn it has earned the nickname "Lake Lindsey" -- she has won 18 of her 44 starts on the Alberta track.

Vonn said in a video posted on social media that missing the Lake Louise stop was "devastating" and a "huge blow."

"Hopefully, I break the record this season and can have fun," she added.

"I don't want the record to determine the level of success I've had in my career. I want to push out of the starting gate (at Lake Louise), even if I'm not there to win. Lake Louise is just really special to me. It's not about the record. It's not about, 'Oh, well you said you retired.' I really don't care what people think. I really don't. I want to do it for myself."