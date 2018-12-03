Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The Hong Kong International Races

Thundering hooves, raucous crowds, elite racing, it must be the Hong Kong International Races - one day in December held as a spectacle of turf racing.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 8:45 AM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 9:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's one of the highlights of the racing calendar, a fan favorite for decades with $12 million at stake.

The Hong Kong International Races returns this week with world-class jockeys and thoroughbreds doing battle over four Group 1 races on the turf of the Sha Tin Racecourse.

The bumper prize money is spread across the Hong Kong Sprint, the Hong Kong Vase, the Hong Kong Mile and the showpiece Hong Kong Cup on December 9.

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos

The International Races debuted in January 1988 and has grown to become one of Hong Kong's best-loved sports events.

Close to 100,000 racegoers attended in 2017 and similar crowds are anticipated again this year when once again the title of the "World's Best Jockey" will awarded.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Cameron
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
We are waking up on this Monday to some light snow accumulation on sidewalks & on grassy surfaces. It's bitterly cold out there in the lower to middle 20s, so bundle up and defrost your car as you are heading out the door. For Monday, we stay cloudy and cold with some lingering snow flurries. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events