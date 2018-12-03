Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pittsburgh synagogue holds its first Hanukkah ceremony since the Tree of Life massacre

Under a cloud of grief, an aura of hope and unity prevailed at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Sunday night....

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 10:45 AM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 10:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Under a cloud of grief, an aura of hope and unity prevailed at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Sunday night.

In its first Hanukkah ceremony since 11 congregants were gunned down at the Pittsburgh synagogue, a diverse crowd gathered to worship and show their support for the Jewish community.

2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack

Anti-semitism

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Discrimination

Domestic terrorism

Hanukkah

Hate crimes

Holidays and observances

Homicide

International relations and national security

Mass murder

Murder

National security

North America

Northeastern United States

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

Racism and racial discrimination

Shootings

Societal issues

Society

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

Violence in society

This Hanukkah will be "unforgettable," said Rabbi Jonathan Perlman of the New Light Congregation, which worships at the synagogue. He told those gathered for the menorah-lighting event about the "terrible tragedy that occurred here at this building."

The eleven victims were killed October 27 when a gunman made anti-Semitic comments while opening fire on the congregation, a law enforcement official said. Suspect Robert Bowers has pleaded not guilty to 44 federal charges.

Simcha and Chaya Teich came all the way from Brooklyn, New York, to support the synagogue on Sunday.

"It's very nice to see all the different parts of the community band together and celebrate a Jewish holiday we all have in common," Chaya Teich told CNN affiliate KDKA.

Simcha Teich noted the symbolism of the branches of the synagogue's menorah.

"We can take a lesson that this is the Tree of Life Synagogue and the Menorah, significantly, has its branches that branch outwards, not inwards," he told KDKA.

"And so too the light of the Tree of Life is just like the Menorah where it branches outwards and it spreads its lights onto the people that flock to it."

Pittsburgh police Detective Sgt. James Glick was selected to light the candle Sunday night on behalf of Pittsburgh police. He was assisted by survivors of the mass shooting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Cameron
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
We are waking up on this Monday to some light snow accumulation on sidewalks & on grassy surfaces. It's bitterly cold out there in the lower to middle 20s, so bundle up and defrost your car as you are heading out the door. For Monday, we stay cloudy and cold with some lingering snow flurries. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events