Beyoncé fans saw just 25 minutes of performance via streaming

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 12:33 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 12:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z were the most anticipated act at the Global Citizen Festival in South Africa this weekend.

But only fans who bought a ticket and attended got to see their full performance.

Other fans were crushed that only 25 minutes of the pair's appearance at the Mandela 100 event in Johannesburg was streamed.

The superstar couple headlined the concert in honor of what would have been President Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday on July 18.

Suffice it to say, The Hive was not happy.

A tweet from the official account of the TV Channel SABC1 explained the reasoning.

"Please note that SABC1 will be showing 25 minutes of the Carters' part of the @GlblCtzn show," the tweet said. "Beyonce & Jay-Z's full show remains exclusive to those who earned their tickets. i.e. Those at the stadium."

