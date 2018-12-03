Clear
Fourth US service member dies after November IED attack in Afghanistan

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 12:35 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 12:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A fourth US service member has died from wounds sustained in an attack with an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan last week, the Pentagon announced Monday.

Army Sgt. Jason Mitchell McClary, 24, from Export, Pennsylvania, died December 2 in Landstuhl, Germany, where he was being treated following the attack on November 27.

Three others, Army Capt. Andrew Patrick Ross, Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Michael Emond and Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, were killed when their vehicle was struck by the improvised explosive device near the city of Ghazni, Afghanistan.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest against US service members in Afghanistan in years.

McClary was assigned to 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado.

The incident is still under investigation.

In recent weeks, the Taliban have been resurgent near Ghazni, prompting the US to send additional troops into the region to help Afghan forces. US Gen. Scott Miller, the head of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, was photographed earlier this month carrying a fully loaded M4 carbine assault rifle while visiting the Ghazni area.

On Saturday, the US military announced that a US airstrike killed a senior Taliban leader in Afghanistan's Helmand province.

"We can confirm a US airstrike conducted yesterday resulted in the death of Taliban shadow governor, Mullah Manan," US Army Col. Dave Butler, a spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan, told CNN. "We're driving toward a political solution. This killing doesn't have to continue."

