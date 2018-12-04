Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Brie Larson takes flight in new 'Captain Marvel' trailer

Carol Danvers takes flight in the new trailer for "Captain Marvel."Marvel unveiled the new spot for i...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 2:07 AM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 2:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Carol Danvers takes flight in the new trailer for "Captain Marvel."

Marvel unveiled the new spot for its first female-led superhero film during Monday Night Football.

Air transportation

Brie Larson

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Companies

Marvel Entertainment LLC

Transportation and warehousing

While this second trailer shares some footage with the first, which dropped in September, it ramps up the action and features more background on the woman herself, played by Brie Larson.

This trailer also includes a first look at Annette Bening in the film.

"Captain Marvel" hits theaters March 8, 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Cloudy skies and cold temperatures across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri on Monday. A few snow flurries moved into the area on Monday afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events