Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Eddie Murphy becomes a father for the 10th time

Eddie Murphy is a new dad again.The 57-year-old actor and his fiancée, Paige Butcher, 39, have ...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 8:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Eddie Murphy is a new dad again.

The 57-year-old actor and his fiancée, Paige Butcher, 39, have reportedly welcomed a son named Max Charles Murphy, born on Friday.

Celebrities

Eddie Murphy

Mel B

The couple are also the parents of a 2-year-old daughter, Izzy Oona Murphy.

Murphy is also father to sons Eric, 29, and Christian, 28, with former girlfriends Paulette McNeely and Tamara Hood, respectively, as well as daughters Bella Zahra, 16, Zola Ivy, 18, Shayne Audra, 23, and Bria, 28, and son Miles Mitchell, 25, with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

The actor has an 11-year-old daughter, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, with Spice Girls member and "America's Got Talent" judge Melanie "Mel B" Brown.

The new baby's middle name is in homage to Murphy's brother, actor Charlie Murphy, who died of leukemia last year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Cameron
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
Fairfax
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
We are once again waking up to cloudy skies and bitter cold temperatures across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri this Tuesday morning. We even still have a few snow flurries lingering. The forecast is remaining dry and cloudy for Tuesday. It will also be another cold and below average day with highs in the upper 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events