Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gore remembers Bush's 'personal kindness'

Former Vice President Al Gore on Tuesday remembered late President George H.W. Bush's "personal kindness" in...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 10:34 AM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 10:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Vice President Al Gore on Tuesday remembered late President George H.W. Bush's "personal kindness" in the wake of the wrenching 2000 presidential campaign that pitted Gore against Bush's son, former President George W. Bush.

The two spoke shortly after Gore lost the election.

Al Gore

George Bush

Political Figures - US

George W. Bush

"I remember when I gave my second and final concession speech in 2000, I was in the Secret Service car going back to the vice president's residence, and it was President George H.W. Bush calling me on the telephone and he was overcome with emotion and he said the kindest things. It was really a touching call," Gore said on NBC's "Today."

Bush, who was 94, passed away late Friday night at his home in Houston, just months after his wife of 73 years, Barbara, passed away in April.

"He left a legacy of extraordinary integrity and grace and service. I remember his personal kindness," Gore said. "I was impressed by his intense love of our country."

Bush will lie in state at the US Capitol on Tuesday. On Wednesday, which President Donald Trump designated a national day of mourning, he will be memorialized at an 11 a.m. service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, before returning to Texas for additional memorial services.

He will be laid to rest at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Fairfax
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
We are once again waking up to cloudy skies and bitter cold temperatures across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri this Tuesday morning. We even still have a few snow flurries lingering. The forecast is remaining dry and cloudy for Tuesday. It will also be another cold and below average day with highs in the upper 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events