California's Camp Fire didn't just kill dozens of people and destroy thousands of homes. It also left an insurance company in financial ruins, unable to pay millions of dollars to policyholders.
A state judge ruled that Merced Property & Casualty Co. can't meet its obligations after last month's Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Business and industry sectors
Business closings
Business, economy and trade
California
California wildfires
Company activities and management
Company locations and facilities
Company strategy
Continents and regions
Fires
Insurance
Natural disasters
North America
Southwestern United States
The Americas
United States
Wildfires
Merced's assets are about $23 million, but it faced about $64 million in outstanding liabilities just in the city of Paradise, court filings show.
Judge Brian McCabe's decision allows the California Department of Insurance to take control of Merced. According to court documents, the state's Conservation & Liquidation Office will start liquidating what's left of the company.
Unlike with bankruptcy, where a business or individual can start over, liquidation means there is no hope for a company's recovery.
Fortunately for Merced's policyholders, they are covered by the California Insurance Guarantee Association, which "protects resident claimants in the event of an insurance company insolvency."
But the association has maximum benefit limitations, according to Merced.
"If it ends up that you have a claim in excess of CIGA's limits," the company said, "the excess will be a claim against the assets of Merced."
Related Content
- Insurance company goes under after California's most destructive wildfire
- See destruction caused by devastating wildfire
- 2 wildfires devastate California communities
- Life-Saving Baby Formula Denied By Insurance Company
- California wildfires: Governor offers grim outlook
- The California wildfires by the numbers
- Wildfires are turning California skies orange
- Fast-moving wildfire kills 1 in California
- Bulldozer driver killed in California wildfire
- Wildfire continues to rage across California