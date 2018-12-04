Thomson Reuters is eliminating 12% of its global workforce.
The media company is drastically shrinking its staff, cutting 3,200 jobs and closing 55 offices by 2020. Reuters says it will employ roughly 23,800 people -- down from its current workforce of 27,000.
Companies
Thomson Reuters Corp
Employee termination
Employment and income status
Human resources and personnel management
Labor and employment
Layoffs
Personnel changes
Personnel management
Social and economic status
Society
Unemployment
Workers and professionals
Reuters (TRI) revealed its plans for the future at its annual investor day in Toronto. The stock is up 3% on the news.
"Thomson Reuters is routinely looking at ways to run our global business operations more efficiently and effectively," a Reuters spokesman told CNN Business.
"This disciplined approach sometimes includes the need to make personnel, or other, changes which allow us to balance our internal resources with the needs of our customers in a highly competitive environment."
The company said a "majority" of the impacted employees have been notified, but it declined to say which divisions are affected.
Part of Reuters' plans includes reducing its capital expenditures by 3% and cutting the number of products it sells. The company sells a news wire service, financial software, images and services for the legal industry.
In October, Reuters sold a majority stake of its Financial and Risk unit to the private equity firm Blackstone Group for $17 billion.
Reuters joins other media companies in recently announcing layoffs. News startup Mic, newspaper New York Daily News and magazine publishers Meredith and Hearst all have recently eliminated a combined hundreds of jobs.
Related Content
- Thompson Reuters will cut 3,200 jobs by 2020
- Bombardier cutting 5,000 jobs
- Tristan Thompson breaks Instagram silence
- New Zealand: Hand over phone password at border or face $3,200 fine
- Discount drugmaker Teva is cutting 14,000 jobs
- Caterpillar could cut nearly 900 jobs
- Britain's biggest carmaker cuts 1,000 jobs
- Reuters journalists working on Rohingya stories arrested in Myanmar
- UN chief calls on Myanmar to release Reuters journalists
- Charges sought against Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar