UK government found in contempt of Parliament over Brexit legal advice

The British government has been found in contempt of Parliament for the first time ever, after it refused to publish the full legal advice underpinning its Brexit plan.

Theresa May's administration lost the critical vote by 311 votes to 293, a stinging defeat for the Prime Minister at the beginning of a week of votes on issues related to Brexit. The government immediately said it would publish the legal advice, prepared by Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, on Wednesday.

Just hours before the vote, May told the Cabinet that "candid" legal advice given to ministers must remain confidential.

The opposition Labour Party's Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, said the defeat was a "badge of shame" for the government. The decision had "huge constitutional and political significance," he told Britain's Press Association.

The day started badly for the government when a top European Union legal adviser ruled that the UK could unilaterally halt the Brexit process.

In an opinion prepared for the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Strasbourg, the advocate general said the UK did not need the approval of the 27 remaining EU member states to halt the two-year countdown triggered invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty. The UK government had fought the case, saying it had no intention of stopping the Brexit process.

In the House of Commons later, May's government suffered another defeat when lawmakers approved an amendment which aims to give Parliament greater say if her Brexit deal is rejected by lawmakers next Tuesday.

After the parliamentary defeats, May opened a five-day Commons debate on her Brexit plans. She urged MPs to support her proposals when they come to vote next Tuesday. "This argument has gone on long enough," May told the House of Commons. "It is corrosive to our politics. And life depends on compromise."

But her plans are widely expected to be rejected, and with only 16 weeks to go before the Article 50 deadline on March 29 -- when Britain officially leaves the EU -- options are running out.