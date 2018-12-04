Former Sen. Bob Dole was helped out of his wheelchair Tuesday to salute former President George H.W. Bush as he laid in state at the Capitol Rotunda.
Dole, 95, once faced Bush during the 1988 Republican primary fight for the presidential nomination but nonetheless maintained a decades-old friendship with the former president.
Bob Dole
Funerals
George Bush
Political Figures - US
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Health and medical
Health care
Medical devices and equipment
On Saturday, he reflected on their relationship, telling CNN's Ana Cabrera that his passing was an end of an era, as Bush was the last World War II veteran to serve as president.
"I believe there are certain qualities that veterans have, and when Bush was president, I think about three-fourths of Congress were veterans and we would stick together and work together across the aisle. And President Bush was a bipartisan president. So we got quite a lot done," Dole said.
Related Content
- Bob Dole helped out of his wheelchair to salute George H.W. Bush
- Bob Dole Fast Facts
- George H.W. Bush Fast Facts
- George H.W. Bush's final words
- Remembering President George H.W. Bush
- #TBT: George H.W. Bush declares himself elected
- George H.W. Bush released from hospital
- George H.W. Bush's heart doctor shot, killed
- George H.W. Bush dead at 94
- Anderson Cooper remembers George H.W. Bush