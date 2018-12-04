Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

White House backs off privatizing the Postal Service

The Treasury Department released a long-expected proposal for overhauling the US Postal Service on Tuesday t...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 3:56 PM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 3:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Treasury Department released a long-expected proposal for overhauling the US Postal Service on Tuesday that stopped short of recommending full privatization, an idea the White House floated over the summer.

President Donald Trump ordered the report in April after repeatedly attacking the Postal Service's deal with Amazon, which he said on Twitter was "making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer."

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Freight transportation

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Politics

Postal services

Transportation and warehousing

US federal government

White House

The agency has struggled to find a viable business model. It is saddled with restrictions imposed by Congress that prevent it from adapting to a decline in the volume of first-class mail.

The recommendations do not directly address contracts with individual shippers, which are confidential. But if implemented, they may affect Amazon and other large e-commerce companies, which pay the Postal Service to deliver packages to remote places that may otherwise be too expensive to serve.

The task force, which included various agency heads, consulted with associations that represent the Postal Service's major users.

Among its conclusions: The Postal Service should have the "authority to charge market-based prices for both mail and package items."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Fairfax
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
A few snow flurries across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A light dusting of snow was found across the area and we will continue to see a few flurries through the night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events