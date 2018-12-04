Clear
READ: Mueller says Flynn provided 'substantial' assistance

Special counsel Robert Mueller has told a federal court his view of former Trump national security adviser M...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 9:57 PM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 9:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Special counsel Robert Mueller has told a federal court his view of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn's cooperation in the Russia investigation.

Read the court documents below:

A few snow flurries across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A light dusting of snow was found across the area and we will continue to see a few flurries through the night.
