Cardi B announces split with Offset

Rapper Cardi B posted a video on her Instagram account announcing that she and her husband Offset have broken up.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 5:11 AM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 5:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cardi B says she and her husband Offset have broken up.

The 25-year-old rapper posted a 42-second video on her Instagram account early Wednesday morning announcing the split.

"So, everybody been bugging me and everything. And you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," she said.

"And we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners and you know, he's always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," she added.

Cardi went on to say, "And it's nobody's fault. It's just like I guess we grew out of love. But we're not together anymore. I don't know it might take time to get a divorce. And I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father and yeah."

CNN has reached out to Cardi B's representatives for comment.

Cardi and fellow rapper Offset, a member of hip-hop trio Migos, secretly married last September at their home in Atlanta.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July.

We are finally waking up to clear skies on this Wednesday morning. It is still cold out there with temperatures in the 20s. The nicest day of the week is ahead for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with slightly warmer and near average temperatures in the lower to middle 40s with the sunshine returning. If you need to do anything outside, today is the day to do it!
