PETA says phrases like 'bring home the bacon' are comparable to racism and homophobia

Meat-based idioms, like "flogging a dead horse" or "taking the bull by the horns," can be compared with homophobic and racist language, according to animal rights organization PETA.
"Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start 'bringing home the bagels' instead of the bacon," PETA said on Twitter.
Animals
Demographic groups
Discrimination
Gays and lesbians
Homophobia
Horses
Life forms
Mammals
Non-profit and NGO organizations
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals
Population and demographics
Racism and racial discrimination
Sex and gender issues
Societal issues
Society
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Consumer products
Food and drink
Food products
Kinds of foods and beverages
Meat products
Pork
Animal rights
Animals and society
Diet and nutrition
Diet, nutrition and fitness
Food trends
Health and medical
Vegetarian and vegan diets
The group took to Twitter Tuesday, offering a graphic showing some possible alternatives to meat-related expressions.
Instead of "kill two birds with one stone" say "feed two birds with one scone," and instead of "being the guinea pig," say "be the test tube," PETA said.
"Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it," it added.
The comparison with racism and homophobia was met with anger on Twitter, with some arguing that PETA was trivializing race and gender issues.
Others said the animal rights organization was giving vegetarians and vegans a bad name.
PETA's tweet comes after a UK-based academic argued last month that an increased awareness of vegan issues may lead to new modes of expression.
"Metaphors involving meat could gain an increased intensity if the killing of animals for food becomes less socially acceptable," Shareena Z. Hamzah of Swansea University wrote in the Conversation.
"If veganism forces us to confront the realities of food's origins, then this increased awareness will undoubtedly be reflected in our language and our literature."
The legal system is already getting to grips with the subject. It was announced this week that a British employment tribunal will decide whether ethical veganism is a "philosophical belief" that should be afforded the same protections as religion.
Related Content
- PETA says phrases like 'bring home the bacon' are comparable to racism and homophobia
- PETA to post billboard near border comparing cow families to migrants
- Growing homophobia will fuel the HIV epidemic, experts fear
- 'Melt ICE' statue base vandalized with pro-migrant phrases
- PETA targets UNMC after drug mix-up
- PETA targets UNMC after drug mix-up
- PETA to erect billboard honoring chicken deaths
- Sizzling argument over McDonald's bacon leads to battery charge
- Chipotle is trying to lure customers back with bacon
- Ex-Treasury secretary compares Trump to Mussolini