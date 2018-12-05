Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Maersk wants to slash carbon emissions from shipping to zero. But it needs help

The world's biggest shipping company wants to slash its carbon emissions to zero by developing a new kind of...

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 8:56 AM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 8:56 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The world's biggest shipping company wants to slash its carbon emissions to zero by developing a new kind of container ship to ply the oceans.

Maersk (AMKBY), which is based in Denmark, said it's aiming to become carbon neutral by 2050 and is urging other shipping companies to do the same and help it develop the technology for a new generation of vessels.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Climate change

Companies

Energy and environment

Energy and utilities

Environment and natural resources

Maersk Group

Air pollution

Company activities and management

Emissions

Freight transportation

Greenhouse gases

Marine transportation

Marine vessels

Pollution

Product development

Product innovation

Product management

Shipping and courier services

Technology

Transportation and warehousing

"This is a call for action," Maersk Chief Operating Officer Soren Toft told CNN's Richard Quest on Tuesday, describing climate change as "one of the most significant issues facing the planet."

The shipping industry "will need to find new technologies, new innovative ways of basically providing the future efficient ships," Toft said. "These ships are not available today, and that's why we are reaching out."

The shipping industry burns huge quantities of heavy fuel oil and is estimated to account for roughly 2% to 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

That compares to roughly 3% generated by international aviation and 11% by agriculture, according to 2014 data from the European Environment Agency. In April, the IMO pledged to reduce the industry's annual emissions by at least half by 2050.

But Maersk is pushing for it to go much further.

"It's vital that we find solutions for this problem," Toft said. "We want many future generations to have a healthy and peaceful existence on this earth."

The company believes the next 5 to 10 years will be crucial to carrying out the research and development needed to get environmentally friendly container ships on the seas by 2030.

Maersk has invested $1 billion over the past four years in energy efficient technology but says it can't make the new ships a reality on its own.

"We can only do this when we work together," Toft told Quest.

British engine maker Rolls Royce (RYCEY) said in August that it had developed a lithium-ion battery system for ships that would help reduce emissions.

But Maersk's giant cargo vessels, which carry thousands of containers over thousands of miles of open ocean, will need entirely new technology in order to meaningfully cut carbon emissions or eliminate them entirely.

The shipping company says it plans to start a dialogue next year with "all possible parties" — including cargo owners, investors, lawmakers and technology developers — to start working on the challenge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
We are finally waking up to clear skies on this Wednesday morning. It is still cold out there with temperatures in the 20s. The nicest day of the week is ahead for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with slightly warmer and near average temperatures in the lower to middle 40s with the sunshine returning. If you need to do anything outside, today is the day to do it!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events