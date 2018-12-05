Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Demi Lovato back to basics on Instagram

Demi Lovato is slowly inching her way back into the spotlight.The 26-year-old singer was hospitalized...

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 10:13 AM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 10:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Demi Lovato is slowly inching her way back into the spotlight.

The 26-year-old singer was hospitalized in July after an overdose and has been mostly keeping to herself while she focuses on her recovery.

Celebrities

Companies

Demi Lovato

Facebook

Instagram

Demi Lovato's mom, Dianna De La Garza, breaks her silence about her famous daughter's overdose

On Tuesday, Lovato posted a fresh-faced selfie of her in her jiu jitsu gear with the caption, "Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair."

After her release from the hospital, Lovato entered rehab. Her latest Instagram post meshes with the approach she has taken as she faces adversity. She has been open in the past about her struggles with sobriety and in August posted a message to her fans on her official Instagram account.

Demi Lovato speaks out for first time since apparent overdose

"What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time," she wrote. "It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

She hashtagged her most recent photo "#BJJ #bluebelt #nevergiveup."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 29°
We are finally waking up to clear skies on this Wednesday morning. It is still cold out there with temperatures in the 20s. The nicest day of the week is ahead for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with slightly warmer and near average temperatures in the lower to middle 40s with the sunshine returning. If you need to do anything outside, today is the day to do it!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events