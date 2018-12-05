Demi Lovato back to basics on Instagram

Demi Lovato is slowly inching her way back into the spotlight.

The 26-year-old singer was hospitalized in July after an overdose and has been mostly keeping to herself while she focuses on her recovery.

On Tuesday, Lovato posted a fresh-faced selfie of her in her jiu jitsu gear with the caption, "Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair."

After her release from the hospital, Lovato entered rehab. Her latest Instagram post meshes with the approach she has taken as she faces adversity. She has been open in the past about her struggles with sobriety and in August posted a message to her fans on her official Instagram account.

"What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time," she wrote. "It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

She hashtagged her most recent photo "#BJJ #bluebelt #nevergiveup."