Leicester City pulls off fairytale Premier League title win

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 10:13 AM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 10:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's one of the greatest underdog stories in sport -- Leicester City's run to the English Premier League title in 2016.

Leicester had fired manager Nigel Pearson in June and entered the season as a 5,000-1 long shot.

Former Chelsea boss Claudio Ranieri replaced Pearson, and the move paid instant dividends.

Striker Jamie Vardy set a Premier League record of 13 goals over 11 consecutive matches from August to November.

Leicester shocked football by going to the top of the table in November, a full year after finding itself at the bottom of the league.

It stayed in contention throughout December and from mid January stayed clear, finally clinching a remarkable title following a 2-2 draw between Tottenham and Chelsea on May 2.

"It was pure happiness," Christian Fuchs told CNN in the aftermath of the miraculous achievement.

Watch CNN World Sport's 2016 report at the top of the page.

We are finally waking up to clear skies on this Wednesday morning. It is still cold out there with temperatures in the 20s. The nicest day of the week is ahead for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with slightly warmer and near average temperatures in the lower to middle 40s with the sunshine returning. If you need to do anything outside, today is the day to do it!
