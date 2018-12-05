Clear
Sofia Vergara's granddog had a better birthday than you

Baguette Gonzalez celebrated her birthday with some high fashion, a money gun, a lavish spread and a birthda...

Baguette Gonzalez celebrated her birthday with some high fashion, a money gun, a lavish spread and a birthday cake made to look like she devoured said cake.

Oh, and she's a chihuahua.

The pooch has the great fortune of belonging to Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, the 26-year-old son of "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara.

Baguette turned five. Though, according to a caption on her Instagram account, "Five is the new three."

The entire event was documented on the Gram, including the money gun firing bills to "make it rain" while Baguette chilled on the bed. Her birthday outfit, Baguette's that is, was a demure pink dress and pearls.

It looks like she made off with quite a haul, too, like a Furbo, which is a pet camera that dispenses treats.

This all makes sense given that Forbes has placed Vergara at the top of its list of best paid actresses multiple times.

The publication estimated this year that Vergara made $42.5 million.

So we can honestly say that when it comes to Baguette, she's one b***h who is living her best life.

We are finally waking up to clear skies on this Wednesday morning. It is still cold out there with temperatures in the 20s. The nicest day of the week is ahead for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with slightly warmer and near average temperatures in the lower to middle 40s with the sunshine returning. If you need to do anything outside, today is the day to do it!
