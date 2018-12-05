Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Marine Corps planes crash off coast of Japan

Two US Marine aircraft crashed off the coast of Japan, the US Marine Corps announced Wednesday in a statemen...

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 7:02 PM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 7:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two US Marine aircraft crashed off the coast of Japan, the US Marine Corps announced Wednesday in a statement.

It is believed five individuals were on board a KC-130 and two individuals were in a F/A-18, two US defense officials told CNN. At least one Marine had been rescued just before 6 p.m. ET, according to a Marine Corps spokesman.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Aircraft

Aircraft accidents

Asia

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

East Asia

Government organizations - US

Japan

Rescue operations

US Department of Defense

US federal departments and agencies

US Marine Corps

"Search and rescue operations continue for US Marine Corps aircraft that were involved in a mishap off of the coast of Japan around 2:00 am Dec. 6," local time, a statement by the US Marine Corps reads.

The planes "had launched from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and were conducting regularly scheduled training when the mishap occurred," according to the statement.

The crashes happened approximately 200 miles off the coast of Iwakuni, Japan, a US Marine Corps official tells CNN.

The primary mission of a KC-130 is airborne refueling. It is not known at this time if the aircraft was refueling at the time of the crash.

"The circumstances of the mishap are currently under investigation," the statement said..

"Japanese search and rescue aircraft immediately responded to aid in recovery," according to the statement.

Wednesday's incident comes on the same day that the Marines released a report on a crash in July 2017, also involving a KC-130 variant that killed 15 Marines and one sailor.

That KC-130T crash took place in Leflore County, Mississippi, and the "investigation determined that the aircraft's propeller did not receive proper depot-level maintenance during its last overhaul ... in September 2011, which missed corrosion that may have contributed to the propeller blade" coming loose during the flight and going into the aircraft's fuselage, according to a Marine Corps statement on the investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 35°
We are looking at mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. Temperatures have warmed up into the the middle 40's across the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events