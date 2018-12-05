Oh, yes.
On the eve of Golden Globe nominations, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced it has tapped "Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine's" Andy Samberg to host the 2019 awards ceremony.
Andy Samberg
Arts and entertainment
Awards and prizes
Celebrities
Entertainment and arts awards
Golden Globe Awards
Movie awards
Movies
Sandra Oh
It will mark Oh and Samberg's first time co-hosting together, but it will not be their first time appearing on a big stage side by side.
Oh and Samberg presented an award together at the Emmy Awards in September, executing a well-timed banter that earned their short appearance praise. Apparently, it was enough to earn them an even bigger gig.
Samberg previously served as sole host of the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016 and the Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2013.
"Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event," Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-Chairmen, NBC Entertainment, said in a joint statement. "They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It's sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night."
Mike Mahan, Executive Producer and CEO of dick clark productions, added: "This innovative pairing sets the perfect tone for the most entertaining awards celebration of the year."
The two have big shoes to fill as far as co-hosts go. The last duo to share hosting duties for the Globes were Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, a pairing so popular they hosted three years in a row from 2013-2015.
The Golden Globe nominations are set to be announced at 5:15 a.m. PT on December 6.
The ceremony will air Sunday, January 6 on NBC.
Related Content
- Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will team up to host 2019 Golden Globe Awards
- Golden Globe Awards Fast Facts
- Golden Globes: The winners list
- Golden Globe nominations 2018: The list
- Nominees react to Golden Globes nods
- Your 2018 Golden Globes viewing guide
- Read Oprah Winfrey's rousing Golden Globes speech
- Gillibrand: Oprah's Golden Globes speech was 'powerful'
- Oprah Winfrey to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes
- Oprah 2020? Golden Globes host Seth Meyers jokes it may be in the cards