Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iran car bomb explodes outside police station killing 3, state media reports

A car bomb has killed three people and injured several others outside a police station in Iran's southeaster...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 3:49 AM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 3:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A car bomb has killed three people and injured several others outside a police station in Iran's southeastern port city of Chabahar, the state-run IRNA agency reported Thursday.

Chabahar's Govenor General Rahmdel Bamri said it was a suicide attack, according to IRNA. State media also reported shooting in the vicinity of the attack.

Bombings

Continents and regions

International relations and national security

Iran

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

National security

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Terrorist attacks

Unrest, conflicts and war

The Chabahar attack is the first suspected terror attack in Iran since gunmen attacked a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in September, killing at least 29 people and wounding over 70 others.

Developing story -- more to come.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 22°
We are looking at mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. Temperatures have warmed up into the the middle 40's across the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events