Nicole Kidman and more react to Golden Globe nominations

Hollywood woke up to Golden Globe nominations news on Thursday morning.

The lucky nominees are celebrating and here's a sample of some of their reactions:

Nicole Kidman, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for "Destroyer"

"I am so grateful to be nominated for such an untraditional female character. Erin Bell is complicated, raw and dangerous, and it was a privilege to portray her. I share this with Karyn Kusama as well as all of the cast and crew. It was truly a passion project for all of us. A huge thank you to The Hollywood Foreign Press."

Emily Blunt, Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy for "Mary Poppins Returns"

"Thank you ever so much to the HFPA! I'm blown away and over the moon. I delighted in playing every aspect of this extraordinary and iconic character. The entire experience working on it was spellbinding and that's largely to do with the incomparable Rob Marshall who took on this project with great love, depth and courage in his heart. I'm thrilled for Lin and for the recognition for our beautiful score as well as the film as a whole. Thank you again."

Antonio Banderas, Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Genius: Picasso"

"Thanks to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press for this recognition that I share with the phenomenal team of great professionals that National Geographic put together to create this complicated, controversial and amazing 'Genius.' I would love also to mention my home town of Málaga, birth place of Picasso too, for its continual effort to become a referential city of culture."

John David Washington, Nominee, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama for "BlacKkKlansman"

"Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, for this incredible honor and for your support of 'BlacKkKlansman.' My deepest appreciation to the legendary Spike Lee -- we stand on your shoulders, sir. Thank you to the most talented group of actors and the crew, and to Focus Features for their unwavering support. Most importantly -- Ron Stallworth, you're a hero. Thank you for allowing me to tell your story on screen. This is a surreal moment, wow. Thank you."

Michael Douglas, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy for "The Kominsky Method"

"It is such an honor to be nominated as a comedy actor for 'The Kominsky Method.'"

Constance Wu, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy for "Crazy Rich Asians"

"What a morning to have had my phone on Do Not Disturb Mode till now... I'm ecstatic but also in shock! Thank you @goldenglobes !!!"

Glenn Close, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama for "The Wife"

"I'm beyond thrilled and especially thankful for Meg Wolitzer who wrote the novel and Jane Anderson who wrote the screenplay fifteen years ago, and for Rosalie Swedlin and Claudia Bluemhuber who had the crazy passion to bring it to the screen. I share this with the brilliant Jonathan Pryce, who was the only one to received a Nobel Prize for literature this year, even if it was just in a movie.... and most of all director Bjorn Runge who made my performance possible."

Spike Lee, Best Direction -- Motion Picture, for "BlacKkKlansman"

"I found out about these Golden Globe Nominations for 'BLACKkKLANSMAN' in between advising my NYU Grad School students because I teach on Thursdays. The first word that came to mind was 'BOOM SHAKALAKA'. Thank you to the HFPA!"

John C. Reilly, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy for "Stan & Ollie"

"I am so honored to receive this nomination from the members of the HFPA. I'm honored on behalf of Sony Classics and our entire film to be included in such an impressive group of actors but most of all, I'm so pleased to see the great Babe himself, Oliver Hardy acknowledged in this way. He's got a sweet grin on his face this morning wherever he is, just like me. Long live the eternal clowns Laurel and Hardy."

Jed Mercurio, Best Television Series -- Drama for "Bodyguard"

"Everyone involved in making 'Bodyguard' is immensely flattered by the series being nominated, and congratulations to Richard Madden on being recognized for his incredible performance."

Adam McKay, Best Director -- Motion Picture and Best Screenplay for "Vice"

"I'm so happy for our amazing cast of 'VICE' being acknowledged with multiple nominations. Lord knows they deserve it. And the Best Picture nomination is a nod to our entire crew who went way above and beyond to make this film. Thank you to the HFPA and also to Annapurna, Plan B and Gary Sanchez."

Justin Hurwitz, Best Original Score -- Motion Picture for "First Man"

Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press. Thank you to Damien for making this beautiful film and pushing me to dig deep for the themes and moods of this score. In writing this music and thinking on the subjects of love, loss, loneliness, perseverance, and family, I felt a lot and revealed a lot of myself. I'm grateful to the HFPA for recognizing the work.

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 6, 2019.