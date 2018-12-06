Clear
Southwest flight slides off runway in Burbank, FAA says

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 2:00 PM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 2:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Southwest Airlines flight slid off a runway Thursday at California's Hollywood Burbank Airport during heavy rain, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

There were no injuries reported, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

Flight 278, a Boeing 737-700 that originated in Oakland, California, came to a stop after hitting a barrier designed to catch aircraft that leave the runway, he said.

The airport is open, and all airlines are operational, the airport tweeted. One runway has been closed.

There were 112 passengers and five crew members on the flight, Southwest spokeswoman Brandy King said.

Around the time of the incident, visibility at the airport dropped to 1 mile. The area is experiencing heavy rain -- up to a half inch in an hour at one point, and a flood advisory is in effect for Los Angeles County, where the airport is located.

Over one six-hour span, the area received 1.66 inches of rain. Its monthly average is 2.4 inches.

