CNN and The Des Moines Register to partner for Iowa polling

CNN will partner with The Des Moines Register on "The Iowa Poll" in the lead-up to the state's 2020 presiden...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 1:59 PM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 1:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

CNN will partner with The Des Moines Register on "The Iowa Poll" in the lead-up to the state's 2020 presidential caucuses, the news organizations announced Thursday.

The partnership, in collaboration with financial sponsor Mediacom, will see CNN and the Des Moines Register "exercise joint editorial control" over "The Iowa Poll," which was founded by the Register in 1943. The poll will be conducted by Selzer & Company.

"The Iowa Poll," which is closely watched by political observers, will give insight into the important Iowa caucuses, which take place on February 3, 2020. The caucuses will be the first proving ground for what's expected to be a massive field of Democratic candidates vying to take on President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election. It's even possible there will be some Republican candidates gunning for their party's nomination as retiring Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and outgoing Ohio Gov. John Kasich have not ruled out a primary challenge to Trump.

"The Des Moines Register's Iowa Poll has long provided unparalleled insights into the opinions of Iowans during the twists and turns of the caucus cycle," said Carol Hunter, the executive editor of the Des Moines Register. "This polling partnership with CNN brings together two news organizations that provide powerhouse political coverage."

"Together, along with the support of Mediacom, we can field a series of polls that illuminate the evolving opinions of Iowans as the caucus races takes shape," she continued.

CNN's Washington Bureau Chief Sam Feist touted the partnership in Thursday's press release as an opportunity for "robust political coverage."

"It may only be four weeks since the midterm election, but the 2020 presidential election cycle is already well underway," he said.

"CNN is thrilled to partner with the Des Moines Register and Mediacom on the famed Iowa Poll as part of our commitment to provide the best and most robust political coverage of this extremely consequential election season."

