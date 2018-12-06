Swalwell: Open to 2020 ticket with Biden

Rep. Eric Swalwell said Thursday that he is "open to entertaining both variations" of a presidential ticket featuring himself and former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020.

"You tweeted in support of a proposal of a Biden-Swalwell ticket in 2020," Wolf Blitzer said to the California Democrat on CNN's "The Situation Room." "Are you prepared to run in 2020 as either a presidential or a vice presidential candidate?"

"Yeah, or Swalwell-Biden, Wolf," Swalwell responded. "I'm open to entertaining both variations."

On Thursday, Swalwell responded in support of a tweet suggesting he could run as Biden's vice president.

Swalwell, who sits on the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees, told CNN's Poppy Harlow in August that he was going to consider launching a presidential bid after the midterm elections.

Biden currently leads a crowded field of potential Democratic presidential candidates, according to a CNN October poll, and is widely expected to launch a 2020 bid. Biden said earlier this week: "I think I'm the most qualified person in the country to be president."

The former vice president said his family must decide as a "unit" whether they're prepared for a run, and set the decision time frame for the next six weeks to two months.