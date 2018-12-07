Clear
URGENT - White House chief of staff John Kelly expected to resign soon

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 8:39 AM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 8:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- John Kelly is expected to resign as White House chief of staff in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation unfolding in the West Wing tell CNN. Seventeen months in, Kelly and President Donald Trump have reached a stalemate in their relationship and it is no longer seen as tenable by either party. Though Trump asked Kelly over the summer to stay on as chief of staff for two more years, the two have stopped speaking in recent days. Trump is actively discussing a replacement plan, though a person involved in the process said nothing is final right now and ultimately it is up to Trump. Potential replacements include Nick Ayers, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, who is still seen as a leading contender.

