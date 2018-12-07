Clear
George Papadopoulos released from prison

Ex-Donald Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos was released from prison Friday morning after serving 12 d...

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 9:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ex-Donald Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos was released from prison Friday morning after serving 12 days for lying to investigators about his contact with individuals tied to Russia during the 2016 campaign.

Papadopoulos exited a federal prison in Oxford, Wisconsin, shortly after 10 a.m. ET.

As part of his sentence, Papadopoulos will now have 12 months of supervised release, must serve 200 hours of community service within about one year, and must pay a $9,500 fine.

Papadopoulos was a surprise early target in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation and since then has swung from working for the President, to turning against him and back again.

"The truth will all be out. Not even a prison sentence can stop that momentum," he tweeted the night before he was to report to prison. "The wool isn't going to be pulled over America's eyes forever. Much love."

