Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson end engagement

Like her former group member's song, Michelle Williams is once again one of the "Single Ladies."The D...

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 1:30 PM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 1:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Like her former group member's song, Michelle Williams is once again one of the "Single Ladies."

The Destiny's Child singer announced Friday that she and sports chaplain/life coach Chad Johnson have ended their engagement.

Celebrities

Michelle Williams

She did it while also promoting her new single, "Fearless."

"I still remain fearless," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I guess I still remain single! Things didn't work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don't wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS."

Williams, 38, and Johnson, 40, met during a spiritual retreat in Arizona last year.

They announced their engagement in April. Johnson supported Williams as she shared her struggles with mental health issues.

Michelle Williams reveals she sought help for mental health issues

The pair also starred in the OWN reality series "Chad Loves Michelle," which showcased their relationship and pre-marital counseling.

"I'm assuming a lot of relationships go through a period of time where one or more people get overwhelmed," Williams told People magazine in October. "You don't even know what it's like to have real love because I've had to fight so much in past relationships: fight to have a place, fight for you to see me, fight for you to love me, fight for you to be faithful. In this relationship I didn't have to do that, but I was so ready to fight."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 31°
Friday into the weekend appears sunny and dry, but it's going to be a cold one for us. We are waking up to the teens this morning. The light north winds will only allow highs today only in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events