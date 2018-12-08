Clear
Trump names Army Chief of Staff Mark Milley to be new Joint Chiefs chairman

President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to be the next chairman of...

President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"I am pleased to announce my nomination of four-star General Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the United States Army -- as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, replacing General Joe Dunford, who will be retiring," Trump posted on Twitter Saturday morning. "I am thankful to both of these incredible men for their service to our Country!"

Trump said the date of transition is still to be determined.

Gen. Joseph Dunford, whose term expires later next year, is expected to serve out his term.

The chairman is the highest-ranking military officer in the country and serves as the principal military adviser to the president.

