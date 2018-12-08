Clear
Trump flips coin at Army-Navy game

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 6:00 PM
Updated: Dec. 8, 2018 6:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

College football fans, military leaders and members of the Trump administration gathered in Philadelphia on Saturday for the 119th annual Army-Navy game.

The game kicked off with a coin toss performed by President Donald Trump, which landed in favor of the Navy.

At the game, Trump was joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Interior Department Secretary Ryan Zinke, Secretary of the Army Mark Esper and Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer, according to the White House.

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, who currently serves as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as the man picked by Trump to succeed him, current US Army chief of staff Gen. Mark Milley, were also present.

Ahead of the game, Air Force One did a fly-by at Lincoln Financial Field as it approached Philadelphia. The flight path into Philadelphia International Airport goes near the stadium, but Air Force One flew closer to the stadium and dipped its right wing before landing.

Trump's appearance at the game comes amid another staff shakeup for his administration. Earlier in the day, Trump announced his current chief of staff, John Kelly, would be leaving his position at the end of the year.

The trend continues with below average temperatures throughout this weekend. Today, we will see sunshine but temperatures will stay cold. Highs will be in the lower 30s with fees like temps in the 20s. Bundle up if outside today!
