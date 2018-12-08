Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

If you illegally pass a school bus in this Canada province, you'll have your license suspended for 3 months

Prince Edward Island is taking school safety to the next level beginning Saturday.The Canadian provin...

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 7:37 PM
Updated: Dec. 8, 2018 7:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Prince Edward Island is taking school safety to the next level beginning Saturday.

The Canadian province said in a news release drivers who illegally pass school buses will lose their license. The new law took effect Saturday and is aimed at those drivers who pass a bus with its red lights activated.

Automotive industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Canada

Continents and regions

Education

Motor vehicles

North America

Public bus service

Public transportation

The Americas

Transportation and warehousing

Travel and tourism

Travel arrangements and reservations

Travel tickets

"We all have a role to play in keeping children safe on their way to school. This change means that drivers who ignore this law are not allowed on Island roads," said Paula Biggar, Prince Edward Island's transportation, infrastructure and energy minister.

The new law means any drivers who ignore it will receive 12 demerit points on their license, which results in a three-month suspension and an additional fine of $5,000. A driver would previously get eight demerit points for such an offense.

In order to reinstate the license, the release says a driver must now meet with highway safety officials, pay a $100 reinstatement fee and take a defensive driving course within six months of getting the license back.

Once the license is reinstated, the driver "is on a demerit point probation," so any additional points within one year will lead to another license suspension, officials say.

"No distraction is worth risking the life of a child," said Jordan Brown, the education, early learning and culture minister. "I'm glad to see one more step being taken to protect our children who rely on the bus to get to school every day."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 15°
Fairfax
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 21°
The trend continues with below average temperatures throughout this weekend. Today, we will see sunshine but temperatures will stay cold. Highs will be in the lower 30s with fees like temps in the 20s. Bundle up if outside today!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events