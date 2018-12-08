Russell Senate Office Building evacuated over small attic fire

The Russell Senate Office Building was evacuated Saturday night as Washington emergency crews responded to a small fire in the attic, according to the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department's Twitter account.

"Box Alarm Russell Senate Office Building. #DCsBravest on scene with small fire in attic extinguished by sprinklers," the tweet said. "Light smoke in several areas of building. Building has been evacuated."

Department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said personnel responded at 6:10 p.m. to the fire, which was extinguished by the sprinkler system.

Maggiolo said the incident is now under control, and the cause of the fire will be investigated.

The department later tweeted that one firefighter was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Maggiolo said the firefighter suffered non-serious injuries.