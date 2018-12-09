Clear

Former Miss Kentucky charged with sending nude photos of herself to 15-year-old student

A middle school teacher and former Miss Kentucky pageant winner has been arrested and charged with sending n...

Posted: Dec. 9, 2018 11:03 AM
Updated: Dec. 9, 2018 11:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A middle school teacher and former Miss Kentucky pageant winner has been arrested and charged with sending nude photographs of herself to a 15-year-old boy, authorities said.

Ramsey Bearse, a 28-year-old teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School outside Charleston, West Virginia, allegedly sent the photos to a former student, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

Continents and regions

Education

Education systems and institutions

Kentucky

Middle and junior high schools

North America

Primary and secondary education

Southeastern United States

Teachers and teaching

The Americas

United States

The boy's parents found the photos on his phone and told police about them last week. They said their son was a student at Andrew Jackson from 6th to 8th grade and that Bearse was a teacher there during some of that time, according to a criminal complaint.

In an interview with police, Bearse admitted to sending at least four photos of her topless via Snapchat from about August to October, the complaint states.

She is charged with four counts of distributing obscene materials to a minor, a felony.

The former beauty queen has been suspended from her teaching position and was released on a $10,000 property bond after her arraignment, the sheriff's office said.

Bearse, who competed in pageants under the name Ramsey Carpenter, was named Miss Kentucky in 2014.

She won the preliminary talent competition at the national Miss America pageant in Atlantic City for her fiddle performance, CNN affiliate WTVQ reported at the time. Her platform issue was raising awareness about multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with in 2010, WTVQ reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 21°
Very quiet weather conditions are going to continue to end the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs a little warmer than yesterday, getting into the mid 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events