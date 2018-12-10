Clear

Carlos Ghosn and Nissan have reportedly been indicted in Japan

Carlos Ghosn and Nissan, the Japanese automaker he saved from collapse, were indicted Monday on allegations ...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 12:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Carlos Ghosn and Nissan, the Japanese automaker he saved from collapse, were indicted Monday on allegations of financial misconduct, according to Japanese media.

The reported moves deepen a crisis that already brought down Ghosn, one of the global car industry's iconic figures.

Asia

Business figures

Carlos Ghosn

Companies

Continents and regions

East Asia

Japan

Nissan Motor Corporation

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Indictments

Law and legal system

Tokyo prosecutors indicted him and Nissan for underreporting his income, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK and private news agency Kyodo.

Spokespeople for Nissan and the Tokyo prosecutors' office declined to comment.

Ghosn's sudden downfall began when he was arrested in Tokyo last month. He has since been ousted as chairman of Nissan (NSANY) and Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF) and temporarily replaced as head of France's Renault (RNSDF).

Ghosn has not yet responded publicly to the allegations.

This is a developing story

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Fairfax
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 20°
The main story for this upcoming week will be the warming temperatures that will continue through midweek. For tonight, another cold night is expected. Lows will be in the teens. There could be a little bit of patchy fog towards Monday morning but skies will be mostly clear.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events