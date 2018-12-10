Clear

Britain can unilaterally halt Brexit process, EU's top court rules

Britain can unilaterally halt the formal process of leaving the European Union, the bloc's top court said Mo...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 2:20 AM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 2:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Britain can unilaterally halt the formal process of leaving the European Union, the bloc's top court said Monday.

The European Court of Justice sided with the advice of its top legal officer, who declared last week that the UK has the power to withdraw its notification to leave the EU under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty without the agreement of other member states.

Brexit

Continents and regions

Europe

European Union

Government organizations - Intl

International courts and tribunals

Law and legal system

Law courts and tribunals

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

This is a breaking story, more details soon...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Maryville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 11°
Savannah
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Cameron
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 17°
The main story for this upcoming week will be the warming temperatures that will continue through midweek. For tonight, another cold night is expected. Lows will be in the teens. There could be a little bit of patchy fog towards Monday morning but skies will be mostly clear.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events