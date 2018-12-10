Britain can unilaterally halt Brexit process, EU's top court rules

Britain can unilaterally halt the formal process of leaving the European Union, the bloc's top court said Monday.

The European Court of Justice sided with the advice of its top legal officer, who declared last week that the UK has the power to withdraw its notification to leave the EU under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty without the agreement of other member states.

This is a breaking story, more details soon...