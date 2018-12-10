5 things to know for December 10: Brexit, Khashoggi, White House, Nissan, Weather

Meet the doctor who treats sick kids and provides support for their needy families in Peru. Last night he was named CNN's Hero of the Year. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Brexit

The Brexit mess just got a lot messier. This morning the European Union's top court ruled that the UK can unilaterally stop the process for getting out of the 28-member bloc. British Prime Minister Theresa May says her government is not changing course, but the Brexit deal she negotiated is expected to be voted down tomorrow in Parliament. If that happens, there just aren't a lot of good options for figuring out a new deal as Britain stares down the March 29 deadline to leave the EU. Calls for a second Brexit referendum, which some are calling the "People's Vote," are growing louder. Still confused? Then check out the Brexit guide for non-Brits.

2. Jamal Khashoggi

"I can't breathe." Those were the last words journalist Jamal Khashoggi said as a hit squad from Saudi Arabia killed him. That's according to a source who has read a transcript of the audio recording of the October slaying, CNN's Nic Robertson says in exclusive reporting. The source said it was clear this wasn't a botched kidnapping attempt, as the Saudis have claimed, but the execution of a premeditated plan to kill Khashoggi. The transcript also notes the sounds of his body being dismembered by a saw and his attackers being urged to listen to music to block out the gruesome noise.

3. White House

President Trump is looking for a new chief of staff, now that the person currently in the role -- John Kelly -- will be leaving at the end of the year. It was widely expected that rising GOP star Nick Ayers would take the job. But Ayers, who served as veep Mike Pence's chief of staff, wants to move his young family back to his home state of Georgia. So the President is now reportedly looking at four other people who could be his chief of staff, including Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. The person who does get the job may be walking into a nightmare, CNN's Stephen Collinson explains.

4. Nissan

Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan, was indicted today in Japan in a financial misconduct scandal, along with Nissan itself. Prosecutors in Tokyo accused Ghosn and Nissan of under-reporting his income during a five-year period and possibly longer. Ghosn's troubles began last month when he was arrested in Tokyo. He was kicked out of his position as chairman of Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. He's also temporarily out as head of Renault as well.

5. Weather

Power outages. Icy roads. Canceled flights. That's what folks in the South are dealing with this morning after a record-setting weekend of snow. Roanoke, Virginia, was blanketed with 11 inches of snow, the fourth-highest December snowfall in the city's history. Hundreds of flights at airports in Virginia and North Carolina were canceled over the weekend, but airlines should be able to resume normal operations later today. The power outages remain, though. About 146,000 customers in North Carolina were in the dark late Sunday night, as well as 81,000 in Virginia, 58,000 in South Carolina and about 10,000 in Tennessee.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Workaholism is a contagious disease. You can't stop the spread if you're the one bringing it into the office."

Basecamp cofounder and CEO Jason Fried, who doesn't want his employees working more than 40 hours a week

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Woman's best friend

When a survivor of the devastating Camp Fire returned to the remains of her burned home, her loyal dog Madison was there waiting on her.

'Tis the season

Kid Rock paid off the layaways for 350 families at a Nashville Walmart, after being inspired by a similar act of holiday generosity by filmmaker Tyler Perry.

So fresh, so clean

You don't have to go all the way to Tokyo to experience Japan's music-playing, water-spraying toilets.

Miami miracle

Please check on the New England Patriots fan in your life. They're still in shock after the Pats got done in by the old hook and ladder play against the Dolphins.

TODAY'S NUMBER

56 points

That's how bad the Chicago Bulls were beaten by the Boston Celtics over the weekend, the worst loss in the storied franchise's history.

HAPPENING LATER

Huawei hearing

A hearing to determine whether Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou will be released continues today in Vancouver.

Macron speech

French President Emmanuel Macron will address his nation today and hold talks with business and union leaders after a fourth weekend of protests in Paris.

AND FINALLY

Houston, we have a problem

This guy spent two months trying to teach a cat how to launch a rocket? Guess everybody needs a hobby. (Click to view)