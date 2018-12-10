Clear
USA pulls off miracle comeback against Europe in 1999 Ryder Cup

The USA was heavy favorite and supposed to win comfortably on home soil, but Europe led 10-6 going into Sund...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 5:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The USA was heavy favorite and supposed to win comfortably on home soil, but Europe led 10-6 going into Sunday's singles at Brookline Country Club in 1999.

Despite the precarious position, USA captain Ben Crenshaw addressed reporters Saturday evening, saying he "had a good feeling about this."

His side began strongly Sunday, capturing the first six matches on the course and then added a seventh win to make it 13-10.

The tension mounted for the groups lower down the order as USA edged to 14-12, needing just half a point to secure an historic win.

Justin Leonard had fought back from four holes down and was level with Spain's Jose Maria Olazabal playing the 17th.

When the American drained a 40-foot birdie putt, his teammates invaded the green in celebration with Olazabal still waiting to putt. The Spaniard missed, ensuring Leonard at least a half in the match. USA ended up 14.5-13.5 victors in a remarkable comeback.

The scenes on the 17th were criticized by the Europeans and the bad-tempered event earned the tag line "Battle of Brookline."

Watch CNN World Sport's report from 1999 at the top of the page.

The top weather story for this upcoming workweek will be the warming temperatures that will begging today. We are waking up to another cold morning in the upper teens to lower 20s. There also is little bit of patchy fog developing so you may need to take it a bit easy on the roads and leave a bit early if you do encounter some low visibility. Monday will be sunny but cold and below average with highs in the upper 30s.
