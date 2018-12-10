Clear

'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' crowns its first champions

"Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" has crowned its first winners.Sky Brown and her partner JT Church w...

"Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" has crowned its first winners.

Sky Brown and her partner JT Church won the pint-sized competition, a spin-off of the original "Dancing with the Stars," on Sunday night.

The pair and their mentor, professional dancer Alan Bersten, took home the first ever "DWTS: Juniors" Mirror Ball trophy.

It was an emotional moment for the three of them and Brown collapsed on the floor after they were proclaimed the winners.

Church, 12, was a runner-up on "So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation."

Brown, 10, uses her platform as a competitive skateboarder and social media star to empower girls and young women.

"I just want to say to everyone, you're all winners and I love you all and am going to miss you so much," she said after she and Church won.

The top weather story for this upcoming workweek will be the warming temperatures that will begin today. We are waking up to another cold morning in the upper teens to lower 20s. There also is little bit of patchy fog developing so you may need to take it a bit easy on the roads and leave a bit early if you do encounter some low visibility. Monday will be sunny but cold and below average with highs in the upper 30s.
