'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' crowns its first champions

"Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" has crowned its first winners.
Sky Brown and her partner JT Church won the pint-sized competition, a spin-off of the original "Dancing with the Stars," on Sunday night.
The pair and their mentor, professional dancer Alan Bersten, took home the first ever "DWTS: Juniors" Mirror Ball trophy.
It was an emotional moment for the three of them and Brown collapsed on the floor after they were proclaimed the winners.
Church, 12, was a runner-up on "So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation."
Brown, 10, uses her platform as a competitive skateboarder and social media star to empower girls and young women.
"I just want to say to everyone, you're all winners and I love you all and am going to miss you so much," she said after she and Church won.
