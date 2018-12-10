Clear

Catherine Zeta-Jones honors Kirk Douglas on his 102nd birthday

Catherine Zeta-Jones paid a sweet tribute to her father-in-law on the occasion of his 102nd birthday....

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 2:45 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 2:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Catherine Zeta-Jones paid a sweet tribute to her father-in-law on the occasion of his 102nd birthday.

On Sunday the actress posted a video slideshow on Instagram featuring moments from the life of Kirk Douglas, paired with a piano performance of Christina Aguilera's hit single "Beautiful."

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Celebrities

Kirk Douglas

Michael Douglas

"Happy 102nd birthday to the most beautiful man," Zeta-Jones wrote in the caption. "We love you Kirk."

Her husband of 18 years, Michael Douglas, offered up an emotional tribute to his father when the younger Douglas received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month.

Michael Douglas got emotional at Hollywood star ceremony

"It means so much to me, Dad, that you're here today," Michael Douglas said. "Thank you for your advice, inspiration, and I'll say it simply, with all my heart: I'm so proud to be your son."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 29°
Not expecting much in the way of any rain or snow chances for the start of the workweek with lots of sunshine. Monday will be cold and below average with highs in the upper 30s. Above average & warmer temperatures returns on Tuesday as we make a run towards 50 degrees. Wednesday will be slightly cooler but near average with highs in the lower 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events