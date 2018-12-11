Police officers Tasered and arrested a man inside the entrance to the grounds of the UK's Houses of Parliament in Westminster on Tuesday.
London's Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement that the man was "detained and arrested by Carriage Gates inside the Palace of Westminster on suspicion of trespassing at a protected site."
Arrests
British Parliament
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal law
Europe
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Government organizations - Intl
Law and legal system
Law enforcement
Legislative bodies
Northern Europe
Policing and police forces
Politics
United Kingdom
The statement added that the incident happened around 11:55 a.m. in the British capital.
According to the UK Press Association, around a dozen officers "swarmed" around the man, who was then held against a fence.
"A Taser was deployed," the police statement said, adding that "enquiries into the circumstances continue."
A CNN producer on the scene saw the man put into a police van following the disturbance.
It's the same location where in 2017 Khalid Masood fatally stabbed 48-year-old police veteran Keith Palmer during a rampage that left four others dead.
Prior to the stabbing, Masood had rammed a rental car onto the sidewalk of Westminster Bridge targeting pedestrians.
Since the 2017 attack, a barrier has been built to protect those walking across the bridge and armed police have been stationed outside the Houses of Parliament permanently.
Related Content
- Armed police Taser and arrest man at UK Parliament
- Car crashes into barrier outside UK parliament
- Brexit deal is 95% settled, UK's May tells Parliament
- Crash outside UK Houses of Parliament treated as terror incident, police say
- Man who crashed car outside UK Parliament charged with attempted murder
- Armed man injured, arrested during police involved shooting
- Aberdeen Police shoot man armed with comb
- Three former deputies face murder charges in Taser death case
- UK Parliament report lifts lid on culture of sexual harassment in Westminster
- U.K. Parliament committee comes to U.S. for hearing on fake news, Russian meddling