Ex-Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig reportedly detained in China

A Canadian employee of the International Crisis Group has reportedly been detained in China, the nonprofit organization said Tuesday.

Michael Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat who is the organization's northeast Asia senior adviser, has been working with the group since February 2017, a statement said.

Asia Canada China Continents and regions East Asia Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Government departments and authorities International relations International relations and national security North America State departments and diplomatic services The Americas

"We are doing everything possible to secure additional information on Michael's whereabouts as well as his prompt and safe release," the International Crisis Group's statement said.

The Chinese government hasn't commented on Kovrig or his possible whereabouts. CNN has reached out to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

Kovrig's social media accounts were active up until Sunday. According to the International Crisis Group's website, Kovrig had been a diplomat before in Beijing and Hong Kong and spoke fluent Mandarin.

He primarily has written about China's role in geopolitics, including the North Korea negotiations and relations with the United States.

The Chinese government has detained foreign employees of nongovernmental organizations in the past but infrequently. In January 2016, Sweden's Peter Dahlin was taken into custody for three weeks.

Kovrig's reported disappearance comes in the wake of Canada detaining Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer for the Chinese technology company Huawei, on December 1 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Meng could face extradition to the United States over the alleged violation of US sanctions on Iran, a move that has provoked fury in Chinese state media.

"To treat a Chinese citizen like a serious criminal, to roughly trample their basic human rights, and to dishonor their dignity, how is this the method of a civilized country? How can this not make people furious?" said an editorial Sunday in the People's Daily, the official mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist Party.